For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Mecca during Haj

In a significant stride towards women empowerment, dozens of female soldiers have become a part of the security services that monitor pilgrims in Mecca and Medina, the birthplaces of Islam. For the first time, Saudi female soldiers are standing guard in Mecca as thousands of Muslim pilgrims take part in this year's haj. Women dressed in military khaki uniforms were seen monitoring the security situation in the Grand Mosque in Mecca. Along with khaki, they were sporting a hip-length jacket, loose trousers, and a black beret over a veil covering their hair.