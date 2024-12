The intelligence partners of the "Five Eyes" have warned about the radicalisation of young people online, the news agency Reuters reported on Thursday (Dec 5) citing a research paper from the alliance.

Advertisment

The Five Eyes, which includes the United States, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, said in the paper that mental health, education, and social services needed to intervene in many cases before the behaviour of minors became a police issue. Watch in for more details!