First case of human infection with H10N3 bird flu found in China

Jun 01, 2021, 02:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
China has reported the first-ever case of H10N3 bird flu infection in a human being. The case, detected in a male aged 41 and living in Zhenjiang, a city in the eastern part of the province, was transmitted from poultry.
