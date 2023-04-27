First batch of Indians evacuated from Sudan arrive in new Delhi | WION Speed News
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all latest news and top headlines from all across the globe - The Indian government is continuing its efforts to evacuate citizens trapped in Sudan. Under operation Kaveri, the first flight of 360 evacuees from Sudan arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday. Till now, five batches of Indians trapped in Sudan have been evacuated. The fifth batch left from port Sudan and is on its way to Jeddah.