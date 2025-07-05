LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Fires, floods, snow: Climate crisis hits Greece, Turkiye, Syria hard
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 05, 2025, 12:15 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 12:15 IST
Fires, floods, snow: Climate crisis hits Greece, Turkiye, Syria hard
Videos Jul 05, 2025, 12:15 IST

Fires, floods, snow: Climate crisis hits Greece, Turkiye, Syria hard

From fast-moving wildfires in Greece, Türkiye, and Syria to floods, snow, and droughts, climate change is unleashing extreme weather across the globe.

Trending Topics

trending videos