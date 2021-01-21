LIVE TV
US Election
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US Election
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Fineprint: Suicide attacks in Iraq's Baghdad kill at least 28
Jan 21, 2021, 09.20 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Two men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on Thursday, killing at least 28 people in Iraq's first big suicide bombing for three years, authorities said, describing it as a possible sign of the reactivation of Islamic State.
Read in App