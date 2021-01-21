Fineprint: Suicide attacks in Iraq's Baghdad kill at least 28

Jan 21, 2021, 09.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Two men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on Thursday, killing at least 28 people in Iraq's first big suicide bombing for three years, authorities said, describing it as a possible sign of the reactivation of Islamic State.
Read in App