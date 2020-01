Iran on January 5 said that it was ending its commitment to limit enrichment of uranium as part of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, more fallout from the US strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said earlier that recent events meant Iran would take an even bigger step away from the deal than it had initially planned. #Iran #US #NuclearDeal #SoleimaniKilling #QassemSoleimani