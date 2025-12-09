LOGIN
FIFA approves mandatory hydration breaks at 2026 FIFA WC

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 23:19 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 23:19 IST
FIFA says it will include three-minute hydration breaks in each half of every game at next year's World Cup.

