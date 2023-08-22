Fierce winds fanning fresh wildfires in Greece

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Wildfires fanned by winds in Greece led to the death of one person in the northeastern region of Evros. Officials in Greece are issuing warnings that most regions are at high risk of new blazes. Authorities are calling for the evacuation of several communities in the Evros region, which is near the border with Turkey.

