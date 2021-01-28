Fiat Chrysler to plead guilty, pay $30 million to resolve US criminal labour probe

Jan 28, 2021, 10.50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Fiat Chrysler said on Wednesday it will plead guilty to charges it conspired with company executives to make illegal, lavish gifts to United Auto Workers (UAW) leaders and undermined workers' confidence in collective bargaining.
