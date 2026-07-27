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Fed meet, AI earnings & $100 oil: Markets face crucial week

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 18:57 IST | Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 18:57 IST
Markets are entering a crucial week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve, Big Tech earnings and rising oil prices all in focus.

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