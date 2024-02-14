Farmers' Protest: Protesters continue to march to Delhi after clashes on Shambhu border

Protesters continue to march to Delhi after clashes on Shambhu border. Police fired tear gas on protesters on Punjab & Haryana border. Several injured in clashes between police and protesters. The Punjab government has issued an alert to hospitals near the Haryana border following injuries to farmers during clashes with the police at Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The Haryana government on Tuesday extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts by two days till February 15 in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation. Watch to know more!