/FAA Investigates Trump’s Marine One After Close Call With Passenger Jet Near Washington

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating an air safety incident involving U.S. President Donald Trump's military helicopter, Marine One, and a commercial passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. According to the FAA's preliminary review, the two aircraft experienced a momentary loss of separation shortly after the passenger plane took off. Officials said both aircraft then continued moving away from each other, and there was no immediate danger. The White House has maintained that President Trump was never at risk, while aviation authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is expected to determine whether additional safety measures are needed around one of the nation's busiest and most tightly controlled airspaces.