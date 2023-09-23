Extensive methane gas leakage from the deepest seabed of the Baltic Sea discovered

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 08:05 AM IST
A major methane gas leak is flowing from unusual depths of the Baltic Sea, a Sweden research expedition finds. Researchers in Sweden have discovered that large amounts of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, are leaking from unusual depths of the Baltic Sea seabed.

