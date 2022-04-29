Explosions rock Afghanistan: Two bomb blasts aboard minibuses kill 9

In Afghanistan twin explosions have killed at least nine people and wounded 13 others in Mazar-i-Sharif the capital of Balkh province. The blasts are the latest in a series of deadly bombings to rattle Afghanistan.
