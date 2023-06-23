Explained: India-US agreements on defence, AI, trade & space | World's two largest democracies

Joe Biden and narendra modi hailed a new era in India-US Ties after the White House rolled out the red carpet for Indian pm, touting deals aimed at countering China's influence. The two countries announced agreements on semiconductors, critical minerals, technology, space cooperation, and defence cooperation and sales. The India-US Bond is underpinned by not just global politics, but also business and economics. Trade between u.S. And India in 2022 climbed to a record $191 billion. The two nations earlier launched a collaborative technology initiative with eyes on future development. Washington and New Delhi have been moving closer for over two decades now. Successive US Presidents have displayed bipartisan support for stronger ties with the emerging Asian economy and regional power. President joe biden has built on that legacy and expanded cooperation.