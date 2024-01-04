LIVE TV

Experts develop 'Zosurabalpin' to fight 'CRAB' bacteria

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
A new antibiotic, Zosurabalpin, is set to revolutionize the fight against the deadly antibiotic-resistant bacterium, carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB).

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos