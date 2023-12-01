videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Expectations for the COP 28 Summit in Dubai
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 01, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
In an exclusive conversation, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav tells Vikram Chandra about India's expectations from the ongoing COP28 climate summit in Dubai.
trending now
Expectations for the COP 28 Summit in Dubai
Gravitas: How does toxic air impact your mental health?
Gravitas: This bird takes 10,000 naps a day
Gravitas: Putin ignores Russian losses, throws more men into battleground Ukraine
Gaza's overwhelmed hospitals receive new wave of wounded
recommended videos
COP28 Summit: Indian PM stresses on use of hydrogen as alternate fuel
How China’s fishing fleet is transforming world’s oceans
Explainer: The slogan at the heart of Pro-Palestine Rallies
COP28 Summit: Indian PM stresses on use hydrogen as alternate fuel
US: George Santos legal woes deepens, defies calls to resign ahead of third expulsion vote
recommended videos
COP28 Summit: Indian PM stresses on use of hydrogen as alternate fuel
How China’s fishing fleet is transforming world’s oceans
Explainer: The slogan at the heart of Pro-Palestine Rallies
COP28 Summit: Indian PM stresses on use hydrogen as alternate fuel