Exclusive: Viktor Hovland on his Hero World Challenge title defence

The Hero World Challenge begins today with some of the best players in the the world teeing it off at Albany golf course in Bahamas. The field features 20 players who are all ranked inside the top-35. the withdrawal of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods due to injury has slightly dampened the buzz around the tournament but there are a host of players ready to battle for the title and the world ranking points on offer. world no. 12 Viktor Hovland is the defending champion and he spoke exclusively to sports editor Digvijay Singh Deo.