Exclusive: Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad speaks to WION

Syrian Foreign minister Fayssal Mekdad has appreciated Indian support to his country amid the decade long crisis it has been facing. Speaking to our correspondent Sidhant Sibal exclusively, Mekdad said, "You know at a time humanity doesn't mean anything for western power, we found all human noble concepts prevailing in Indian foreign policy. It's not only Syria but any country suffering." The foreign minister is on an India visit and held talks with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on friday. New Delhi has offered Lines of Credit worth USD 280 million to Syria for building a power plant and a steel plant in the country. He also slammed Türkiye's involvement in his country, asking Ankara to withdraw from "Syria, and to stop its support to terrorist groups." The remarks come even as Türkiye launched air raids in on Kurdish targets in Iraq and Syria days after Istanbul saw a terror attack. He also made remarks on Iran protests, his country's support to Russia in the Ukraine conflict and ties with Israel. Watch the interview here.