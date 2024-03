Exclusive: No CSK in Graeme Swann's top 4 for IPL 2024, predicts India vs England T20 WC final

Ahead of IPL 2024, starting on March 22 (Friday), WION got a chance to interact with former England spinner Graeme Swann. Swann hailed MS Dhoni's longevity, spoke on Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as MI captain, picked his top 4, made a bold claim on T20 World Cup finalists and revealed much more