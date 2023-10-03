Ex-President Trump reaped $100+ million through fraud: New York State Lawyer

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: Fresh legal trouble for former US president Donald Trump as a civil fraud trial against him and members of his family gets underway in New York. Trump and his family and business are facing the trial to determine how much they owe in penalties after a judge has found that the former US president's assets were inflated by billions of dollars to secure more favourable loan and insurance terms.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos