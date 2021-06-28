Ex-FM Sajid Javid appointed new UK health secretary after Matt Hancock resigns

Jun 28, 2021, 10:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Former British Finance Minister Sajid Javid replaced Matt Hancock as UK Health Secretary. Javid said he has a lot of work to do and controlling the pandemic is his top priority as cases across the country rise the highest level since February.
