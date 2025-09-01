/Europe, U.S. Too costly for Chinese students: Opting for Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand

Published: Sep 01, 2025, 22:59 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 22:59 IST
Chinese students are increasingly turning away from costly and unstable Western options like the US and Europe. Instead, they’re flocking to more affordable, culturally familiar, and conveniently located destinations across Southeast Asia—such as Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. These countries offer quality education, lower living costs, flexible visa policies, shared language or community comforts, and fewer geopolitical hurdles.