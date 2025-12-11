/Europe Turns to Israeli Arms After Gaza War as Fears of a Russian Offensive Grow

Israel is leveraging battlefield footage from its war in Gaza and from recent operations in Lebanon and against Iran to promote its latest military technology to Western buyers. Delegations from Germany, Norway, the U.K., India, and other nations attended a defence conference in Tel Aviv showcasing “battle-tested” drones and weapons systems. The event drew a larger crowd than last year, even as Israel faces international criticism and ICC arrest warrants for its top leaders. With Europe fearing a potential Russian offensive and ramping up defence spending, Israeli military hardware is in high demand.