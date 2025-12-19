European Union lawmakers have backed a proposal for a so-called “Military Schengen” area that would remove internal borders for armed forces, allowing rapid troop and equipment movements in the event of a conflict with Russia. The plan is part of a wider EU militarisation drive, including the €800 billion ReArm Europe initiative and billions more earmarked for military mobility and infrastructure upgrades. Moscow has dismissed claims that it poses a threat to EU or NATO states, with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warning that Europe is being driven by fear-based narratives and insisting Russia has no aggressive intentions.