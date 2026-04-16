/Europe Accelerating Fallback NATO Plan in Case Trump Pulls Out

Published: Apr 16, 2026, 24:00 IST | Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 24:00 IST
A fallback plan to ensure Europe can defend itself using NATO’s existing military structures if the U.S. departs is gaining traction after getting buy-in from Germany, a long-term opponent of a go-it-alone approach.
The officials working on the plans, which some officials are referring to as “European NATO,” are seeking to get more Europeans into the alliance’s command-and-control roles and supplement U.S. military assets with their own.