LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /EU says GPS system for Von Der Leyen's plane jammed

EU says GPS system for Von Der Leyen's plane jammed

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 21:44 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 21:44 IST
EU says GPS system for Von Der Leyen's plane jammed
The European Union has reported that GPS signals for EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s plane were jammed, raising fresh concerns over aviation safety and security.

Trending Topics

trending videos