EU defers Anti-CAA Resolution vote, Relief for Modi govt

To the relief of the Narendra Modi government, the European Parliament decided to defer the vote on the resolution against India’s controversial Citizenship Amendment Act till the second half of March. The vote to defer the joint resolution criticising the CAA was approved by 271 votes in favour and 191 against in the parliament. The debate on the joint draft resolution tabled by five major political groups in EP was to be debated on Wednesday, with a statement from the EU Vice President/High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy.