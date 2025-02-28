EU chief Ursula Von Der Leyen meets PM Modi to boost India-EU ties
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
EU Chief Ursula Von Der Leyen met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss trade, security, and strategic cooperation. Talks focused on finalizing the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by 2025, which could become the largest of its kind.
