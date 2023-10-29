EU calls for humanitarian corridors for Gaza

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
Israeli bombardment, the heaviest since the start of the war, have reportedly destroyed over hundreds of buildings in Gaza. Internet and mobile services continue to be almost entirely blocked, officials in Gaza say the airstrikes have 'changed the landscape' of northern Gaza. What happens next?

