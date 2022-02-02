Envoy Farid Lauds Rs 200 Crore provision for Afghanistan in the India Budget

The Afghan envoy to Delhi Farid Mamundzay has welcomed the provision of Rs 200 crore made in the Indian budget on Tuesday for his country. The announcement comes even as August last year saw Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, and there hasn't been any recognition of the regime in Kabul by India. In the past as well, Indian budget has seen allocation for Afghanistan, and for other countries in the region. Financial year 2021-2022 saw allocation of Rs 350 crore for the country. Afghan envoy Farid Mamundzay speaking to WION's sidhant Sibal, he said that the announcement "comes at a very crucial time, at a time when many countries have turned back to Afghanistan and India has been forthcoming to support Afghan people in the difficult time". He highlighted that the "Rs 200 crore rupees assistance for development, is something we greatly appreciate and additionally Rs 100 crore budget for the development of Chabahar port is yet another initiative that has been welcomed by the Afghan business community, so we thank the Indian govt for usual generosity and India is proving to be formidable and tested partner." Since 2001, after US invasion India had emerged as Afghanistan biggest aid supporter in the region and has been involved in mega infrastructure projects in the country including Afghan parliament and the India Afghanistan friendship dam in Herat.