England bounce back by thrashing Bangladesh | World of Cricket | WION Sports

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
World Champions England bounced back from their heavy defeat to New Zealand with a crushing 137-run victory over Bangladesh in Dharamsala. Dawid Malan starred with 140 while Joe Root scored his second straight half-century. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore broke down what went right for the Three Lions in that victory on WION World of Cricket.

