Elon Musk's appeal to independent-minded voters, pitches for Republican Congress

Published: Nov 08, 2022, 06:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk urged Americans to elect Republican Congress in the US Midterm Elections. This marks the first instance that a major Social Media CEO explicitly took a side that too in the 11th hour before the election.
