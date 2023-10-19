Elon Musk considers removing 'X' from Europe : Report

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
In reaction to a new internet platform law in the region, Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X, is thinking of taking the once-popular Twitter service offline in Europe, according to a story published on the news site Insider on Wednesday. According to a person familiar with the business, the billionaire has talked of taking the app offline in the area or preventing users in the EU from using it.

