El Niño threatens India’s economy with driest monsoon

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
India's monsoon season, a lifeline for its agriculture and economy, is facing a formidable test this year. The El Niño weather pattern has cast a shadow, contributing to the country's impending crisis – the lowest monsoon rains in eight years. This alarming situation is driving concerns across various sectors.

