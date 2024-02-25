ECOWAS asks Niger, Mali & Burkina Faso to rejoin bloc
The West African Regional block is lifting sanctions imposed on Niger over last year's Junta coup. The move is aimed to push new dialogue addressing the political crisis that have rocked the region. Border closures, No fly zone restrictions and asset freezing are some of the sanctions that the block lifted with immediate effect. The President of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said that the sanctions were being revoked on humanitarian grounds. Watch to know more!