Ebrahim Raisi succeeds Hassan Rouhani as Iran's new President

Aug 06, 2021, 11:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Following his victory in polls, Iran's new President, Ebrahim Raisi, has been sworn into office. Mr Raisi succeeds Hassan Rouhani. Ebrahim Raisi took charge of office of President at a time when Iran's economy has been crippled by US-led sanctions.
