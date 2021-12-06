Early indications suggest Omicron may be less dangerous than Delta, says Fauci

Dec 06, 2021, 06:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to Chief Medical Advisor to US President Dr Anthony Fauci, the initial reports on the Omicron variant of coronavirus indicate that it may be less dangerous than Delta which continues to drive a surge in hospitalisations.
