Dutch town attracts Scottish tights maker amid Brexit doubt

Dec 21, 2020, 05.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Fearing a trade deal between Britain and the European Union might be elusive, Snag Tights, a Scottish newcomer in the hosiery business, set up a hub in Europe this year to avoid potential tariffs, bringing 30 jobs to the Dutch town of Venlo.
