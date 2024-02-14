DR Congo violence: Panic in Goma as M23 rebels advance

Rebels from the ethnic Tutsi-led m23 movement are blocking the two main roads into Goma from the north and the west and preventing produce from getting through. Goma's population has swelled in recent days with people running from the advancing fighters. Re-elected president Felix Tshisekedi is now dealing with a multi-pronged crisis....one from the capital and the other from the countryside, will he be able to stem the rebellion? Only time will tell.