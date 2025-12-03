/Domestic Flights In Delhi Airport Experiencing Operational Challenges

Domestic passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi are facing delays and disruptions as several airlines report operational challenges. Issues with check-in systems and a technical glitch in the airport’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) system recently led to hundreds of flight delays and cancellations. Airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and others are working with airport authorities to restore normalcy. Passengers are advised to check live flight status before traveling.