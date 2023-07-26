Doksuri super typhoon to hit Chinese mainland this week | WION Climate Tracker
As China braces for super typhoon Doksuri, authorities have issued advisories urging fishing boats to seek shelter and farmers to expedite their harvest preparations as the typhoon approaches East Asia, potentially making landfall deep into China. Doksuri is expected to be the most powerful typhoon to hit China this storm season, following a narrow escape from typhoon Mawar earlier this year, which diverted towards japan.