Did Israel fail to learn lessons from the Yom Kippur war?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
The sudden attack by Hamas on Israel has been termed as the deadliest day in decades for Israel. The attack has brought back memories from the 1973 Yom Kippur war. The October war, too, had found Israel unprepared, with many soldiers on leave because of Yom Kippur. And, this time as well the attack on Israel came on the day of Shabbath - a holiday in the country.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos