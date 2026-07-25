/Dharmendra Pradhan Quits as education minister | Celebrations erupt at Jantar Mantar

Published: Jul 25, 2026, 18:12 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 18:12 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned after weeks of nationwide student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy. His resignation comes ahead of the third round of talks between the Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Celebrations erupted at Jantar Mantar as political leaders across parties reacted, while attention now shifts to education reforms and greater transparency in India's examination system.