Depression: The shadow pandemic, a WION Wideangle special Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sparked a huge outpouring of grief on social media, but soon the conversation turned to the issue of depression, a common mental disorder Globally, more than 264 million people of all ages suffer from depression. It can change the way you feel, think, and handle daily activities. Experts believe that the Coronavirus pandemic will also trigger a mental health crisis. The Indian Psychiatry reports that the number of mental health cases – including anxiety and depression – has risen 20 percent since the lockdown was first announced. In this episode of WION Wideangle, we tell you how to recognise the signs of clinical depression and get the help that you or your loved ones may need.