Denver shooting incident: Gun violence continues to polarise the US

11 days after National Gun Violence Awareness Day a horrific shooting incident took place in the US where 10 people have reportedly been wounded in the shooting that took place in downtown Denver, Colorado early on Tuesday. This was about 1.6 kilometers Northeast of the Arena where the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat to win the NBA championship. According to the police, the suspect was taken into custody however three people are said to be in critical condition due to the shooting meanwhile other victims are believed to have non-threatening injuries.