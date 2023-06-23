Deloitte resigns as Byju's auditor amid financial irregularities
In a major blow to India's leading startup, Byju's, renowned audit firm Deloitte has tendered its resignation as the company's statutory auditor. Deloitte cited significant delays in receiving financial statements and the lack of resolution regarding audit report modifications. In an issued statement, Deloitte said that due to such irregularities, they are unable to plan and complete the audit in accordance with the applicable auditing standards.