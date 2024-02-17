Delhi Tulip Festival, Taj Mahal, Tibetan New Year & Classic Cars – Wings S3EP16

Join us on a thrilling episode of Wings as we embark on a journey to some of the most captivating destinations around the world! From the iconic Taj Mahal in India to the vibrant celebrations of Tibetan New Year, we uncover the beauty and cultural richness that these places have to offer. Our adventure begins at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, where thousands gather to commemorate the death anniversary of its founder, Shah Jahan. The Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world's seven wonders, attracting millions of visitors annually. Then we visit the NDMC Tulip Festival organised at Shantipath in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri. This is the second edition of the annual Tulip Festival, and we’re reporting from the ground of the colourful lawns in Delhi’s Embassy area and hear what visitors and a Dutch diplomat say about the initiative. We also look at Classic Car Rallies nationwide, as Indians bring out their vintage automobiles for a cruise in the sun. New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai saw cars many decades old at meetups for passionate enthusiasts who were keen to spread the appreciation and knowledge on to younger generations. Next, we travel to Dharamshala, India, where Tibetan Buddhists celebrate Losar, their New Year, with elaborate rituals and processions. We witness the vibrant festivities and learn about the rich cultural heritage of the Tibetan people. Moving on to the remote Deception Island in Antarctica, we explore its stark contrasts, from steamy beaches to a snow-clad active volcano. Discover how this unique landscape is helping scientists unravel the mysteries of Mars and its potential for life. In Florence, Italy, we visit an intriguing exhibition featuring sculptures made from denim by artist Afran. Explore the intersection of art and fashion as we delve into the symbolism behind these stunning creations. Lastly, we travel to Knutsford, UK, where brothers Roman and Maz Piekarski have amassed a collection of over 750 cuckoo clocks, creating a whimsical museum known as Cuckoo-land. Learn about their unique story and the challenges they face in preserving their remarkable collection. Join us as we uncover these remarkable destinations and experiences, offering a glimpse into the diverse cultures and wonders of our world. Don't miss this exciting episode of "Wings" that promises to inspire and captivate adventurers and culture enthusiasts alike!