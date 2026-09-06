/DELHI BUILDING COLLAPSE LIVE | Hostel Daze Collapses In Satya Niketan, Rescue Operation Underway

A five-storey building identified as Hostel Daze collapsed in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon, triggering a major rescue operation. The area is close to Delhi University’s South Campus and is known for student PGs and hostels. Reports say around 10 people have been rescued, while several others are feared trapped under the rubble. Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, NDRF, MCD, CATS, DDMA and Civil Defence teams have been deployed at the site. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said rescue operations were being carried out on a war footing. A nearby building was also reportedly evacuated as a precautionary measure. Watch the latest visuals from the Satya Niketan building collapse, rescue operations, eyewitness accounts and the latest updates on the number of people rescued or still feared trapped.